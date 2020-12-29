Guy shows us how to shave the perfect goatee using a funnel

This is a video of Big Clive showing us how to shave the perfect goatee in one minute using clippers and a funnel. He actually made a video six months back that got some attention and then recently made another one on Christmas Eve. You can actually see the six months of beard growth because for some reason his goatee has bands like a Neapolitan ice cream. If he ever loses his birth certificate I'm pretty sure you could figure out his age by counting the rings in his goatee like a tree trunk.

Keep going for both of his goatee trimming videos. I'm not going to pretend they're anything more than they are, but I will guarantee you will get a guy shaving a goatee using a funnel.

The one from six months ago:

And the more recent one from Christmas Eve:

