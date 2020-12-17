Engineer creates glitter bomb to mess with package thieves
For the third year in a row, Mark Rober has created a Glitter Bomb to ruin the day of package thieves. Each Glitter Bomb has gotten progressively more sophisticated, addressing any issues with the previous iteration. This time he included all the same glitter/fart spray/etc., but added a mechanism to prevent the thieves from putting the lid back on and stopping all the fun.
It's an impressive feat of engineering, though seeing all the kids in the backgrounds of these videos makes me kind of sad, as does seeing how a lot of these people live. Is sweet, sweet justice supposed to make me feel yucky? Maybe it's just all this glitter and fart spray that I'm covered in.
Keep going for the full video. The thought and care he puts into designing the box might actually be more satisfying than seeing the thieves' reactions.