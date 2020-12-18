Eminem's 'Lose Yourself' but as a 1940's race caller

December 18, 2020

eminem-lose-yourself-1940s.jpg

This is vocalist Elise Roth doing a rendition of Eminem's "Lose Yourself" but in the style of a 1940's race caller. It works so well I've decided I now need all of my rap done in a transatlantic accent. Preferably by the original artist. Keep going for the full video.

What languages sound like to non-speakers

Language enthusiast Diego Rivas shows what languages sound like to non-speakers. All of his non-English gibberish definitely sounds like what I think those languages sound like so...

Stormtroopers contemplate their existence

In season one of The Mandalorian the showrunners broke the fourth wall by making jokes about stormtroopers having bad aim. Now The Auralnauts take the conceit even...
Read More: comedy, eminem, impressive, lose yoursef, music, parody, talented, video
Previous Post