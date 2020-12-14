Codebreakers have finally cracked the Zodiac killer's cypher

After 50 years, three amateur codebreakers managed to crack the Zodiac Killer's unsolved 340-character cipher. They made a breakthrough on December 3rd and then by December 5th had completed cracking the cipher and sent the solution to the FBI. The entire video explaining the methodology is interesting, but if you don't feel like watching it the Zodiac Killer's message says:

I HOPE YOU ARE HAVING LOTS OF FUN IN TRYING TO CATCH ME THAT WASNT ME ON THE TV SHOW WHICH BRINGS UP A POINT ABOUT ME I AM NOT AFRAID OF THE GAS CHAMBER BECAUSE IT WILL SEND ME TO PARADICE ALL THE SOONER BECAUSE I NOW HAVE ENOUGH SLAVES TO WORK FOR ME WHERE EVERYONE ELSE HAS NOTHING WHEN THEY REACH PARADICE SO THEY ARE AFRAID OF DEATH I AM NOT AFRAID BECAUSE I KNOW THAT MY NEW LIFE IS LIFE WILL BE AN EASY ONE IN PARADICE DEATH

Before hailing the Zodiac Killer as some sort of cryptographic wizard, keep in mind it's always easier to create a cipher than cracking it. For example, if I write "BOOBS" and then throw away the key I've now created an uncrackable cipher. What ever could I have been trying to say? What mysterious message was I conveying through my maze of cryptographic genius? Nobody but me will ever know.

Keep going for the full video explaining how they managed to finally crack the cipher.

SpaceX Starship explodes during attempted landing after successful test flight The SpaceX Starship SN8 prototype had its first successful high-altitude test flight yesterday, though it came in a little too hot during the landing and ended up...

A Four-Way Tetrahedral Rack Gearset That Works This is a video of Youtuber Henry Segerman demonstrating the 'mathematical art' four-way tetrahedral rack gearset he designed and had 3-D printed by Shapeways (you can get...

Optical Illusion 3-D Arrow Always Points Right (And Left In A Mirror) This is a video demonstration (below, above is a static image unless you do a bat-spin) of a 3-D arrow optical illusion that always appears to point...

"Alexa, What's 10 To The Power Of 308?" This is a video of Amazon's Alexa answering 'What's 10 to the power of 308?" SPOILER IN CASE YOU FAILED MATH AS MANY TIMES AS I DID:...

What Was That?: A 360-Degree Pannable Video With 360-Degree Audio Of 'Peace For Triple Piano' This is a trippy video of three piano performances that have been stitched together to form one 360-degree pannable video (complete with 360-degree audio). It's technically "a...