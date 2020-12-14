Codebreakers have finally cracked the Zodiac killer's cypher
After 50 years, three amateur codebreakers managed to crack the Zodiac Killer's unsolved 340-character cipher. They made a breakthrough on December 3rd and then by December 5th had completed cracking the cipher and sent the solution to the FBI. The entire video explaining the methodology is interesting, but if you don't feel like watching it the Zodiac Killer's message says:
I HOPE YOU ARE HAVING LOTS OF FUN IN TRYING TO CATCH ME THAT WASNT ME ON THE TV SHOW WHICH BRINGS UP A POINT ABOUT ME I AM NOT AFRAID OF THE GAS CHAMBER BECAUSE IT WILL SEND ME TO PARADICE ALL THE SOONER BECAUSE I NOW HAVE ENOUGH SLAVES TO WORK FOR ME WHERE EVERYONE ELSE HAS NOTHING WHEN THEY REACH PARADICE SO THEY ARE AFRAID OF DEATH I AM NOT AFRAID BECAUSE I KNOW THAT MY NEW LIFE IS LIFE WILL BE AN EASY ONE IN PARADICE DEATH
Before hailing the Zodiac Killer as some sort of cryptographic wizard, keep in mind it's always easier to create a cipher than cracking it. For example, if I write "BOOBS" and then throw away the key I've now created an uncrackable cipher. What ever could I have been trying to say? What mysterious message was I conveying through my maze of cryptographic genius? Nobody but me will ever know.
Keep going for the full video explaining how they managed to finally crack the cipher.