On Sunday, David Chang became the first celebrity to win $1 million for charity on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire. Although to be fair, his phone-a-friend should be getting all the credit here. I'm with Chang in that I didn't even know Benjamin Harrison was a president. If I had been his phone-a-friend I would've told him it was was trick question because none of those people were presidents and that the correct answer was George Washington because that guy was definitely a president.

Keep going for the full video as well as Norm Macdonald's infamous performance on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire. Also, they didn't highlight it in the video but the charity he was playing for was the Southern Smoke Foundation which is a crisis relief organization for people in the food and beverage industry.

And the time Regis screwed Norm Macdonald out of the million dollar win. The entire episode is worth watching because prime Norm Macdonald was a legend:

