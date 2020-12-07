Cheeky soccer player makes brutally slow goal

To kill time in the final minutes of their game against Werder Bremen, Stuttgart's striker Silas Wamangituka took his sweet time getting the ball in the goal when he was left with a wide open net. He ended up getting a yellow card for unsportsmanlike behavior, though it seems uncalled for since the ball was still in play and all he really did was, well, nothing. He just played really, really slowly. That seems fair. It's the same way I play basketball against my 5-year-old nephew. It's not my fault he can't stop me from stomping over his head and dunking in slow motion.

Keep going for the full video.

Microsoft has released three Windows 'Ugly Sweaters' for the holidays Just in time for the holidays (or not quite since they won't arrive until after December 25th), Microsoft has released three Windows "Ugly Sweaters" with designs based...

This designer painted herself into 100 famous paintings Artist and software designer Jinjin Sun digitally painted herself into 100 famous works of art. She started the project in 2018 and completed her final 100th piece...

AI camera mistakes referee's bald head for soccer ball Soccer club Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC recently announced they were moving away from using human camera operators to cameras controlled by AI that had build-in "ball-tracking technology"....

Hardcore: Sports Reporter Gets Nailed By High-Pressure Sprinkler, Keeps Reporting Because some people actually take their jobs seriously, this is a video of Russian sports journalist Evgeniy Evnevich reporting from a soccer field when the high-pressure sprinkler...

World Cup Attendee Lights Cigarette in Stands With A Magician's Flaming Wallet This is a short video of a World Cup 2018 attendee (who looks suspiciously like he might be Mac's son from It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia) in...

Soccer Fan, Banned From Stadium, Rents Boom Lift To Watch Game From Above This is a video of a soccer fan in Turkey, who, banned from the stadium of his favorite team (and they look desperate to fill seats --...