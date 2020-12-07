Cheeky soccer player makes brutally slow goal

December 7, 2020

cheeky-soccer-player.jpg

To kill time in the final minutes of their game against Werder Bremen, Stuttgart's striker Silas Wamangituka took his sweet time getting the ball in the goal when he was left with a wide open net. He ended up getting a yellow card for unsportsmanlike behavior, though it seems uncalled for since the ball was still in play and all he really did was, well, nothing. He just played really, really slowly. That seems fair. It's the same way I play basketball against my 5-year-old nephew. It's not my fault he can't stop me from stomping over his head and dunking in slow motion.

