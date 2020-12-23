David Weiller took this incredible footage of a monkey slug caterpillar mimicking a tarantula spider. Here's his description of the video:

Monkey Slug Caterpillar (Phobetron Hipparchia, Limacodidae) from the Amazon Rainforest of Puyo, Ecuador. This mesmerizing caterpillar mimics a hairy tarantula spider with its oddly long hairy arms curling out. When looking at the underside, it looks like a slug with its suction cups prolegs and its tiny legs. This caterpillar is the larvae of the hag moth.

Literally every sentence of that description made me want to throw up. Keep going for the full video. It's every bit as weird and disgusting as it sounds.

Motorcycle racer celebrates too early and you know exactly what happens next Brazilian EVO Superbike racer André Veríssimo started celebrating his victory too early during the last race of 2020 and obviously I wouldn't be posting this unless he...

KFC has made a gaming console. Seriously. As if making a melodramatic Lifetime movie about Colonel Sanders wasn't weird enough, KFC is now releasing a gaming console. Called the KFConsole and made in partnership...

Video Of A Beautiful Butterfly Swarm In Vietnam Because the world isn't complete garbage yet, this is a beautiful video of hundreds of butterflies swarming in Ninh Binh, Vietnam, presumably because the person filming disturbed...

Dog Goes Cross-Eyed Trying To Look At the Butterfly On Her Nose This is a video of sweet Siberian Husky girl Cymber's mind melting after a monarch butterfly lands on her nose. She also goes a little cross-eyed trying...

Bringing Home The Bacon: Predatory Wasp Dragging A Huntsman Spider Off To Lay Eggs On This is a video of a spider wasp dragging a paralyzed huntsman spider back to its nest so it can lay an egg on its abdomen. When...

Orchid Mantis Uses Kung-Fu Poses To Scare Away Spider This is a segment from the BBC series Life Story documenting an orchid mantis's attempt at using Kung-Fu poses to scare away a jumping spider that wants...