A hamster makes a daring prison escape

This is a video of a hamster named Mr. Hamster making a daring prison escape and it might be the best action movie of the year. From the creator:

Scorpion maze with Traps for Hamsters. Today's story is sure to be very dynamic. Above is Mr Hamster, he was imprisoned. The hamster police ignored him, he broke the toilet, escaped several dangerous traps and ran away. Mr Humster was quick, brave and lucky. The Hamster police could not catch him.

Obviously the person who made this is insane, but also possibly a genius. With all this training it's just a matter of time before Mr. Hamster escapes his actual captor and no longer has to put up with these ridiculous mazes.

Keep going for the full engrossing video.

