Language enthusiast Diego Rivas shows what languages sound like to non-speakers. All of his non-English gibberish definitely sounds like what I think those languages sound like so I'm assuming his English gibberish is probably pretty accurate too. The only way to know for sure though would be to repeatedly hit my head with a wrench until I actually forgot the English language. Wait is that how brain injuries work? Only one way to find out. And let's begi--aeaeg srltdfx drsfklbxv bxncvx wrutvb.

Keep going for the full trippy video, along with the music video for Prisencolinensinainciusol which was an Italian song made to sound like American English but without any actual English words.

And here's the song Prisencolinensinainciusol composed by Italian singer Adriano Celentano. It was meant to sound like it was sung in English with an American accent but with deliberately unintelligible gibberish words:

Powell's Books creates unisex fragrance that smells like old books Portland's iconic indie bookshop Powell's Books is selling a unisex fragrance that smells like old books. "Powell's By Powell's" has hints of violet, wood, and biblichor (old...

Amazing Isolated Vocals Of Cyndi Lauper Singing 'Girls Just Want To Have Fun' This is the audio of Cyndi Lauper's 'Girls Just Want To Have Fun' with the vocals isolated from the rest of the song. Or was this her...

Whoa: Video Of Motion Designer Animating Church Ceiling Paintings Into Trippy Visual This is a timelapse of motion designer Agustín Vidal Saavedra using Adobe After Effects to animate some 15th century church ceiling paintings into the trippy video that...

'3 Guys 10 Hands', A Trio Of Finger-Dancers Performing With Extra Fake Hand Attachments This is a video from Kuma Films (previously) of a performance by Japanese 'futuristic dance entertainment crew' XTRAP (also previously) featuring some finger-dancing (tutting) with extra fake...

Impressive Glow-In-The-Dark Insect Hand Puppet This is the latest hand puppet creation from puppeteer Barnaby Dixon (previously: his warrior puppet). This particular model glows in the dark, has hands capable of picking...