What languages sound like to non-speakers
Language enthusiast Diego Rivas shows what languages sound like to non-speakers. All of his non-English gibberish definitely sounds like what I think those languages sound like so I'm assuming his English gibberish is probably pretty accurate too. The only way to know for sure though would be to repeatedly hit my head with a wrench until I actually forgot the English language. Wait is that how brain injuries work? Only one way to find out. And let's begi--aeaeg srltdfx drsfklbxv bxncvx wrutvb.
Keep going for the full trippy video, along with the music video for Prisencolinensinainciusol which was an Italian song made to sound like American English but without any actual English words.
And here's the song Prisencolinensinainciusol composed by Italian singer Adriano Celentano. It was meant to sound like it was sung in English with an American accent but with deliberately unintelligible gibberish words: