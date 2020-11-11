What if The Simpsons was designed by Wes Anderson

01_If-Wes-Anderson-Designed-The-Simpsons_Living-Room.jpg

the-simpsons-couch.jpg

HomeAdvisor decided to imagine what the Simpsons' interiors would look like if they were designed by Wes Anderson. The key to the look seems to be symmetry and a uniform subdued color. Oh, and being able to imagine Bill Murray standing in the scene showing absolutely no emotion while deadpanning dialogue.

Keep going for the shots of Moe's Tavern, the Springfield Nuclear Power Plant, and more.

02_If-Wes-Anderson-Designed-The-Simpsons_Kitchen.jpg

03_If-Wes-Anderson-Designed-The-Simpsons_Lisas-Room.jpg

04_If-Wes-Anderson-Designed-The-Simpsons_Moes-Tavern.jpg

05_If-Wes-Anderson-Designed-The-Simpsons_Nuclear-Power-Plant.jpg

06_If-Wes-Anderson-Designed-The-Simpsons_Mr-Burns-Office.jpg

