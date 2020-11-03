What if Tetris pieces were soft and fuzzy?

Ever wondered what Tetris would look like if the pieces were soft? And also covered in hair? Of course not, because nobody has, but here it is anyway. This was originally done as an animation test to see what problems can arise when animating hair on soft bodies, but the result is either the most satisfying or most disturbing video you'll see today. Or if you're anything like me, the most arousing. I mean, wait, what?

Keep going for the full, fuzzy video.

