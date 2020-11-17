Utah teen saves choking friend with Heimlich maneuver during school lunch

November 17, 2020

heimlich-maneuver-saves-friend.jpg

This is a video of a Utah teen saving his choking friend with the Heimlich maneuver during a school lunch. It's weird how everybody else is so casual about somebody choking to death just a few feet away and basically nobody even acknowledges that this kid saved his friend's life. I've always wondered if the Heimlich maneuver actually works and turns out it does. Or maybe the choking friend thought he was getting a big hug and the friendship gave him the determination to not die. Guess we'll never know, but somebody owes somebody their bag of Flamin' Hot Cheetos.

Read More: Heimlich maneuver, friendship, good friend, hero, high school, safety, video
