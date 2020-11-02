Toddler getting mowed down by Nerf machine gun

This is a video of a toddler getting mowed down by a Nerf machine gun in slow motion. Oh, the horrors of war. I still remember my time spent in the bush. I used to laugh and joke about things too until a water balloon took out my best friend. Now I don't laugh so much anymore.

Keep going for the full video, as well as the original unedited source video.

Here's the original video without any edits:

