This researcher correlated negative reviews of scented candles with COVID-19 cases

November 30, 2020

Inspired by this tweet, researcher Kate Petrova did a deep dive of scented candle reviews before and after the pandemic. Surprisingly or unsurprisingly, reviews of scented candles took a deep drop after the pandemic started with numerous complaints that the candles lacked any scent. One of the symptoms of COVID-19 is losing your sense of smell and taste so, ya know, put two and two together.

You can view the complete Twitter thread here. Personally, I've noticed my candles have also started losing their flavor. Not sure what gives, but they taste terrible now.

