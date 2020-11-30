This guy spent 11 years working on this Line Rider track

Software engineer and Line Rider enthusiast David Lu spent 11 years creating this absolutely incredible Line Rider track he titled Omniverse II. It would suck if you spent 11 years on something and the end result was bad, but this isn't that. This is good. I didn't know it was possible for a Line Rider track to have a narrative arc but now after watching the video I'm beginning to question the foundations of my beliefs and reality itself.

And as if spending 11 years working on something like this wasn't insane enough, David Lu wrote an article documenting the history and creation of the track. Even the article about the insane thing that he did is more impressive than anything I've ever done. Not only could I never make what he made, I can't even understand his explanations of how he made what he made.

Keep going for the full Line Rider track, along with a video essay discussing it in more detail. It goes way beyond some guy just sitting in his bedroom all day playing around with a game.

And a video essay going into the background of Omniverse II.

Guy stacks world record 518 Jenga pieces on single vertical Jenga block Back in July, the official Guinness World Record for most Jenga pieces stacked on a single vertical piece was set by Tai Star Valianti with 485 pieces....

Mind-bending optical illusion using stationary circles This is a super impressive illusion featuring two stationary circles that look like they're not only moving, but expanding and contracting. I don't know how it works,...

Incredibly realistic food embroidery with a mind boggling pizza "cheese pull" A 33-year-old artist from Kyoto, Japan known as Ipnot has been creating insanely realistic embroidery artwork for the past five years. Ipnot says some designs take just...

Modified dollar coin that mechanically grips and ungrips sword Russian crafter Roman Booteen modified a United States dollar coin to mechanically grip and ungrip a sword with the press of a button. His pieces usually sell...

Blindfolded Rubik's Cube artist creates a portrait of Erno Rubik using Rubik's Cubes Rubik's Cube artist Big Wendy created a mosaic portrait of Rubik's Cube inventor Erno Rubik using 400 tactile cubes while blindfolded. She says: Erno Rubik, the creator...

1:60 scale model of a Boeing 777-300ER made entirely from manila folders Designer Luca Iaconi-Stewart has been working on this 1:60 scale model of a Boeing 777-300ER since 2008. He's only using manila folders and the results are absolutely...