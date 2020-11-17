There's a live-action Tom & Jerry movie and here's the trailer

November 17, 2020

tom-jerry-trailer.jpg

It doesn't look terrible and I actually kind of dig the style, I'm just not sure why it exists and who it's for. Do kids still watch Tom & Jerry? Is it for the adults who grew up with it? It feels like something that would've come out in the early 2000's, not in 2021 when movie theaters aren't even a thing anymore.

Keep going for the full trailer.

