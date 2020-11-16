The Wobble Dog 9003i - a hot dog sausage wobbling machine

November 16, 2020

the-wobble-dog-9003i.jpg

Atomic Shrimp built this machine to test the wobbliness of hot dogs. Is he a pervert? Unclear. Is he a hero? Definitely. I've always tested the wobbliness of my hot dogs by hand like a plebian, but now we can get the hard scientific data we've all craved. Who hasn't wanted to know the resonant frequency of their hot dogs? And if you get confusingly aroused in the process of finding out? Just an added bonus.

Keep going for the full video.

(via Kottke)

