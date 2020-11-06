Election-distractor site to relieve stress

The New York Times put together a stress-relief site to help ease the anxiety being caused by the current elections. It's a combination of calming music, random video clips, and the occasional interactive page. It's actually pretty effective, though I prefer my normal stress-relieving routine: eating as much ice cream as humanly possible while refreshing the news and screaming into a pillow. Oh, and a lot of pharmaceutical drugs.

