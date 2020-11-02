Stormtroopers contemplate their existence

In season one of The Mandalorian the showrunners broke the fourth wall by making jokes about stormtroopers having bad aim. Now The Auralnauts take the conceit even further, exploring what it would look like if these simple bike scout troopers noticed the joke itself and began questioning everything. I mean, how long could you live life as a trained soldier who can't even hit a stationary can before you begin questioning your very existence? I saw two dogs that looked pretty similar and I'm already convinced nothing is real. I mean, two dogs? That look the same?! What are the odds?!?!
Keep going for the full video as well as the original scene from The Mandalorian making fun of their aim.
And the original scene poking fun at scout trooper aim: