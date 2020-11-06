Steve Kornacki breaks his brain trying not to say 'Big Dump' of votes

MSNBC analyst Steve Kornacki had a short circuit live on the air as he struggled to find an alternative to saying "very big dump" of votes while describing the large tranche of mail-in votes from Nevada before giving up and just saying it. And all the power to him. If anything, he should've tried to work it in even more and make even more poop puns and then eventually just take an actual dump in his pants because ratings, baby!

Keep going for the full video of Kornacki experiencing a glitch in The Matrix in real-time.

(via Digg)

