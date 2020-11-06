Steve Kornacki breaks his brain trying not to say 'Big Dump' of votes

November 6, 2020

very-big-dump-of-votes.jpg

MSNBC analyst Steve Kornacki had a short circuit live on the air as he struggled to find an alternative to saying "very big dump" of votes while describing the large tranche of mail-in votes from Nevada before giving up and just saying it. And all the power to him. If anything, he should've tried to work it in even more and make even more poop puns and then eventually just take an actual dump in his pants because ratings, baby!

Keep going for the full video of Kornacki experiencing a glitch in The Matrix in real-time.

(via Digg)
Previous Story

Election-distractor site to relieve stress

The New York Times put together a stress-relief site to help ease the anxiety being caused by the current elections. It's a combination of calming music, random...
Read More: elections, funny, glitch, live, msnbc, news, oops, video
Previous Post