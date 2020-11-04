Somebody built an actual functional flying car

Klein Vision completed the maiden voyage of it's flying AirCar prototype last week, finally making a reality what no actual person wants to be a reality.

The latest generation of flying car developed by KleinVision company transforms from road vehicle into air vehicle in less than 3-minutes. Useful for leisure and self-driving journeys, and also as a commercial taxi service.

It's the kind of thing that has always sounded good in science-fiction stories, but would be a nightmare in real life. Nobody wants our skies looking the way our roads do. There's also no way this thing could be good at either thing, since the engineering requirements are so different. Now can people please stop working on these wacky solutions and focus on the real problems that need tackling? Namely build me a car that is also a toilet.

Keep going for the full video of Klein Vision's AirCar both driving and flying, which is exactly what a flying car should do.

