Skydiver loses altitude awareness and almost hits a mountain at terminal velocity

This is a video of a group of skydivers losing altitude awareness and narrowly avoiding being turned into pancakes on the side of a mountain. Apparently the group was the second to exit and nobody noticed the drop was at the wrong place until it was almost too late. All their safety gear (AADs, audible altimeters, etc.) was set for ground level and nobody noticed there was a mountain where there wasn't supposed to be. Anyways, nobody dies, but apparently this is a famous video in the skydiving community as a reminder to spot your jump location and make sure there aren't mountains where you don't expect there to be mountains. Seems kind of obvious, but apparently not.

Keep going for the full video.

And a video of two skydivers being saved by their AAD (automatic activation device) after forgetting to pull their chutes:

(via u/jshank20)

Shooting an AK-103 until it catches fire This is a video of a Russian lunatic firing an AK-103 until it catches fire. And then he, uh, proceeds to fire some more. The craziest part...

Everybody crashes at ridiculous rally turn This is a ridiculous video of car after car sliding off a turn at the Rally Pushkinskie Gory 2020 event in Russia and crashing into a car...

A 3-year-old girl lifted super high into the air by a kite This is an insane video of a 3-year-old girl being lifted into the air after getting tangled in some kite strings at a kite festival in Taiwan:...

The Exploding Whale footage was remastered for its 50th anniversary Today marks the 50th anniversary of the exploding beached whale incident that took place in Florence, Oregon on November 12, 1970 when highway patrol used way too...

Donor heart immediately dropped by doctor after being recovered from crashed transport helicopter A helicopter transporting a donor heart crashed last Friday on the Keck Hospital of USC helipad. Rescuers were able to recover the heart from the crashed helicopter,...