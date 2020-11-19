Shooting an AK-103 until it catches fire

This is a video of a Russian lunatic firing an AK-103 until it catches fire. And then he, uh, proceeds to fire some more. The craziest part is that this was put out by the Kalashnikov Concern, the actual manufacturer of the AK-103. I mean, props to the Russians for risking their employees' lives for the sake of demonstrating how tough their products are. I don't consider myself an overly cautious person, but watching the guy constantly bash the gun to reload because it was jamming due to being on fire gave me anxiety. Why not fill the room with knives while you're at it?

Keep going for the full video. The thing catches fire at 5:20 and the video is 18 minutes long if you want an idea of how far they take it.

