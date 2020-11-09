RIP Alex Trebek (1940-2020)

November 9, 2020

alex-trebek-savage.jpg

Alex Trebek, the host of Jeopardy!, died yesterday after a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer. And here's him reminding us that you can be a kind soul and still make fun of nerds.

And this was when he announced he had pancreatic cancer early last year:

And the time Alex Trebek got choked up when a contestant answered "We <3 you, Alex" during Final Jeopardy after Alex had announced he was restarting chemotherapy:

And the very first episode of Jeopardy! ever hosted by Alex Trebek:

And a supercut of Alex saying "genre" in the fanciest way possible:
