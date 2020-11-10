Powell's Books creates unisex fragrance that smells like old books

November 10, 2020

powells-fragrance-1.jpg

Portland's iconic indie bookshop Powell's Books is selling a unisex fragrance that smells like old books. "Powell's By Powell's" has hints of violet, wood, and biblichor (old book smell) and costs $24.99 for a one ounce bottle.

Like the crimson rhododendrons in Rebecca, the heady fragrance of old paper creates an atmosphere ripe with mood and possibility. Invoking a labyrinth of books; secret libraries; ancient scrolls; and cognac swilled by philosopher-kings, Powell's by Powell's delivers the wearer to a place of wonder, discovery, and magic heretofore only known in literature.

So everybody loves the smell of old books but somehow my bed of old newspapers repulses everybody who sees it. Look, not all of us can afford fancy mattresses and blankets. Plus newspapers and books are basically the same thing, right? It's all just paper. My aroma should be irresistible and yet everybody who smells me throws up.

powells-fragrance-2.jpg

(via Boing Boing)
Next Story

What languages sound like to non-speakers

Language enthusiast Diego Rivas shows what languages sound like to non-speakers. All of his non-English gibberish definitely sounds like what I think those languages sound like so...
Read More: books, cologne, fragrance, of course that's a thing, perfume, products
Previous Post
Next Post