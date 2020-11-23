MotoGP rider barely manages to dodge motorcycles after falling

This is video of Moto2 rider Aron Canet narrowly avoiding being turned into soup after falling from his bike during a qualifying session for the Portuguese Grand Prix. He ends up in the middle of the track and even before he finishes sliding he realizes where he is and starts scrambling to the edge for safety. It almost looks cartoonish how he's scrambling on all fours and barely moving. But to be fair, it is difficult to crawl when your underwear is completely filled with poop.

Keep going for the full video.

A rollercoaster crash for @aroncanet44 💥



The Spaniard was lucky to escape this scary accident at Turn 8! 😱#PortugueseGP 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/7e9iPvGKym — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) November 21, 2020

