Mind-bending optical illusion using stationary circles

November 30, 2020

circle-optical-illusion.jpg

This is a super impressive illusion featuring two stationary circles that look like they're not only moving, but expanding and contracting. I don't know how it works, but I do know that it involves the inner and outer rings. And also maybe magic. Here's the video:

Keep going for a video proving that the circles are stationary, as well as a video demonstrating that the key to the illusion are the inner and outer rings.

