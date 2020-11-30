Mind-bending optical illusion using stationary circles

This is a super impressive illusion featuring two stationary circles that look like they're not only moving, but expanding and contracting. I don't know how it works, but I do know that it involves the inner and outer rings. And also maybe magic. Here's the video:

Keep going for a video proving that the circles are stationary, as well as a video demonstrating that the key to the illusion are the inner and outer rings.

Another example, but I pref the previous one. pic.twitter.com/Ch4VYqTLtd — Jake (@Jakesaurius) November 25, 2020

