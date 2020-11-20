Guy narrowly avoids being killed by a massive slab of concrete

While clearing snow from a vehicle in Russia, the owner noticed a massive slab of concrete falling from the building above and narrowly got out of the way in time. When I say massive, I mean massive. Like 100% this guy would be dead if he didn't have his Russian reflexes with him. Also, what is happening in Russia that giant concrete slabs just fall from the sky? From what I've seen on the Internet they're already playing life at the max difficultly so it seems excessive to add in randomly falling objects.

Keep going for the full video. The size of the concrete slab is truly impressive.

