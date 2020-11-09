Donor heart immediately dropped by doctor after being recovered from crashed transport helicopter

A helicopter transporting a donor heart crashed last Friday on the Keck Hospital of USC helipad. Rescuers were able to recover the heart from the crashed helicopter, but it was immediately dropped after being handed to a doctor. The heart ended up being transplanted, but this is just Mr. Bean-levels of failure. I imagine the heart donor is looking down from Heaven with their hands in the air wondering if they should've donated their body to one of those weird museums that displays people without their skin instead.

Keep going for the full video. I feel okay laughing about it only because the heart actually did end up being successfully transplanted.

