Dog thinks dart player on TV is playing fetch with him

November 16, 2020

dog-tv-darts.jpg

In the saddest video you'll see today, this poor dog thinks the dart player on TV is playing fetch with him. And judging by the other dog's expression you can tell he's been doing this all day. Look, I get it. I'm guilty of imagining the TV is talking to me too and have made out with my fair share of news anchors. Is it creepy? Yes. But in these tough times you gotta do what you gotta do to get by.

Keep going for the full video.

