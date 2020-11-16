Dog thinks dart player on TV is playing fetch with him

In the saddest video you'll see today, this poor dog thinks the dart player on TV is playing fetch with him. And judging by the other dog's expression you can tell he's been doing this all day. Look, I get it. I'm guilty of imagining the TV is talking to me too and have made out with my fair share of news anchors. Is it creepy? Yes. But in these tough times you gotta do what you gotta do to get by.

Keep going for the full video.

This dog thinks the man on tv is playing fetch with him 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/xhf0gp98Q0 — Theo Shantonas (@TheoShantonas) November 15, 2020

Woman recreates dance she made as a child for Britney Spears' Womanizer Judging by how good she is at recreating it, clearly this woman does this dance every night before going to bed. Also, the fact that in both...

The Wobble Dog 9003i - a hot dog sausage wobbling machine Atomic Shrimp built this machine to test the wobbliness of hot dogs. Is he a pervert? Unclear. Is he a hero? Definitely. I've always tested the wobbliness...

Two Dewclaws Up: Kittens Review The BB-8 Droid Toy (Plus Bonus Puppy Review) This is a video of three kittens reviewing the new BB-8 droid toy. And by reviewing I mean chasing and swatting at. There is also a puppy...

Awww: Bizkit The Sleepwalking Dog This is a video of Bizkit the sleepwalking dog. You should watch it, it's funny and sad at the same time. SPOILER ALERT: The dog sleepwalks into...

Guy accidentally reboots squirrel and it's super adorable This is a video of a guy trying to feed a squirrel some pine nuts but then he somehow accidentally hits the reset button on it. It's...

Turtle climbing up a wall like Jackie Chan Ninja Turtle Oh, you know, just a turtle doing things I had no idea a turtle could do. Apparently Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles was a documentary? (via /OddlyGruntled/)...