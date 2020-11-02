Can you tell a 'Trump' fridge from a 'Biden' Fridge?

The New York Times has put together a weird quiz seeing if readers can guess the politics of a person based on the contents of their fridge. I didn't even know this was a thing, but quality reporting is quality reporting:

We wondered if it was possible to identify Trump and Biden voters based on what's inside their refrigerators, on the theory it might say something about our similarities and our assumptions about one another. So we teamed up with Lucid, an online survey platform, to ask a representative sample of U.S. residents whom they're planning to vote for -- and whether they'd open their refrigerators and take a picture of the contents. Hundreds did.

You can take the quiz for yourself here, but first you should ask yourself if this is even a thing you thought you could do before you heard the proposal. I mean, does The New York Times think Trump supporters are eating MAGA hats? Or that Biden supporters store NPR podcasts next to their eggs? I'll admit I took my crack at the quiz, but what kind of lunatic even came up with this? The only thing you can tell from my fridge is that I'm this close to having a heart attack and may or may not believe mayonnaise is a food group.

Stormtroopers contemplate their existence In season one of The Mandalorian the showrunners broke the fourth wall by making jokes about stormtroopers having bad aim. Now The Auralnauts take the conceit even...

Toddler getting mowed down by Nerf machine gun This is a video of a toddler getting mowed down by a Nerf machine gun in slow motion. Oh, the horrors of war. I still remember my...

Game Changers: The Zip N Store Fridge Bag Storage Solution This is the Zip N Store, a sort of sliding drawer for Ziploc and shredded cheese bags you can install in your refrigerator. Or a pantry shelf!...

But It Looks So Cool!: The Fridge Of The Future, Today Tomorrow Probably Never Looks cool. Get it? Refrigerator joke! Anyway, this is Yuriy Dmitriev's conceptual fridge of the future. OMG it's made out of Slimer. So, what is that stuff?...

Flatshare Refrigerator Keeps Your No Good Thieving Roommates Out Of Your Food Not really, it just separates everyone's food so it doesn't get mixed up. The Flatshare is a finalist in the Electrolux Design Lab 2008 competition and is...

Taste-O-Vision: A Device That Can Allegedly Synethesize Any Flavor On Your Tongue This is a short video about the "taste display" Norimaki Synthesizer that can allegedly replicate the taste of any flavor on a user's tongue. Some more info...