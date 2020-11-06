A short film starring social awkwardness

November 6, 2020

awkward-short-film.jpg

"Awkward" is a short film by Nata Metlukh highlighting many of life's awkward moments. It has great animation, great sound design, and an abundance of all those situations that remind you you're stupid human surrounded by other stupid humans. My own solution to when you think somebody is waving at you but they're actually waving at somebody else is to just never ever acknowledging a wave from anybody. My own mother could be drowning in a pool trying to wave at me and I'd just turn around and pretend I didn't notice. It's just not worth the embarrassment if I'm wrong.

Keep going for the full video.

(via Colossal)

Read More: animation, art, awkward, design, short film, video
Previous Post