2020 aerial photos of the year

The 2020 Aerial Photography Awards have been announced and I guess they're pretty good. I'm assuming they were all shot with drones since they're all way less shaky than my submissions which were taken the old school way: tying my camera to a bird and then frantically trying to chase it down after the photos are taken. That's right, I was doing aerial photography before drones were even invented. I was also losing a ton of cameras before drones were even invented. What can't I do?

The above is the 1st Place winner in the Landscapes category. Keep going for some more winners and check out all of the photos here.

Architecture 1st Place:



Sports 1st Place:



Travel 1st Place:



Cityscapes 1st Place:



