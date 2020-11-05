2020 aerial photos of the year

November 5, 2020

skyggnisvatn-aerial-photo-year.jpg

The 2020 Aerial Photography Awards have been announced and I guess they're pretty good. I'm assuming they were all shot with drones since they're all way less shaky than my submissions which were taken the old school way: tying my camera to a bird and then frantically trying to chase it down after the photos are taken. That's right, I was doing aerial photography before drones were even invented. I was also losing a ton of cameras before drones were even invented. What can't I do?

The above is the 1st Place winner in the Landscapes category. Keep going for some more winners and check out all of the photos here.

Architecture 1st Place:
abstract-greece-aerial-photo-year.jpg

Sports 1st Place:
ball-up-aerial-photo-of-year.jpg

Travel 1st Place:
shanghai-aerial-photo-of-year.jpg

Cityscapes 1st Place:
spanish-rainbow-aerial-photo-year.jpg

