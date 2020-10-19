Woman paints fence ugly neon in beautiful display of malicious compliance

October 19, 2020

neon-neighbor-fence.jpg

A woman installed a privacy fence but neighbors complained to the county it was too high so she was forced to shorten it. She chose to do so by cutting it in the ugliest way possible and then painting it a jarring neon color on the outward facing side. I mean, that's what you get for caring about what other people do on their property. Yeah, I'm talking to you, Fred. Can't a guy play the bongos naked on his front lawn without uppity neighbors calling the police? What's your problem, Fred? It's not like I'm pooping on the front lawn. Oh, wait, yeah maybe I did that a couple times too.

Keep going for the news segment covering the fence incident.

(via u/TheForeverAloneOne)

