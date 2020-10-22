Using AI to turn animated characters into realistic portraits

Motion graphic artist Nathan Shipley has been using a StyleGAN encoder to turn works of art into realistic-looking portraits. Above are the Mona Lisa and Miles Morales from Into The Spider-Verse, but his latest focus has been on Pixar characters. So far he's done The Incredibles, Russell from Up, and Miguel from Coco.

Today's reverse toonification experiments with art from @Pixar for Incredibles 2, Up, & Coco.



This framework from @EladRichardson and @yuvalalaluf quickly finds a "real" human face in the #StyleGAN FFHQ latent space. Adding some style randomness too.



More Pixar in thread! ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/uI2v4Tn96m — Nathan Shipley (@CitizenPlain) October 15, 2020

Keep going for more of Shipley's work. It turns out computers are way better at turning cartoons into realistic portraits than humans are. The results actually look like people as opposed to horrific nightmare monsters. Case in point: these Simpsons monstrosities.

