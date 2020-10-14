Using AI to remove objects from photos and video

Researchers have figured out a way to use AI to fill in gaps in images, essentially automating the ability to seamlessly erase objects from photos or video. You have to watch the demonstration to truly appreciate how amazing it is. Their detailed mumbo-jumbo explanation:

We present a new flow-based video completion algorithm. Previous flow completion methods are often unable to retain the sharpness of motion boundaries. Our method first extracts and completes motion edges, and then uses them to guide piecewise-smooth flow completion with sharp edges. Existing methods propagate colors among local flow connections between adjacent frames. However, not all missing regions in a video can be reached in this way because the motion boundaries form impenetrable barriers. Our method alleviates this problem by introducing non-local flow connections to temporally distant frames, enabling propagating video content over motion boundaries. We validate our approach on the DAVIS dataset. Both visual and quantitative results show that our method compares favorably against the state-of-the-art algorithms.

I never have any idea what these guys are talking about, but the results speak for themselves. I'm just glad I finally have a way to remove my ex-girlfriend from all of my old pictures. Haha just kidding, I've never had a girlfriend. What...does love feel like?

Keep going for the full video demonstration. It's so impressive it seems fake.

(via Waxy)

