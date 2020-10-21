The Uruk-hai from The Lord of the Rings but with normal voices

October 21, 2020

uruk-hai-normal-voices.jpg

YouTuber BurtBot took the Uruk-hai from Lord of the Rings and replaced their voices with normal ones because, hey, why not? Like every one of these weird edits, I would pay to see an entire movie done this way. It's weird that an entire component of menace is just poor enunciation.

Keep going for the full video.

(via u/REVDR)

Read More: comedy, funny, lord of the rings, video
Previous Post
Next Post