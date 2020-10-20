UFO that can only be seen through a piece of broken glass

October 20, 2020

ufo-broken-glass.jpg

This is a Russian video of a UFO that can only be seen when looked at through a piece of broken glass. It's obviously fake, because, I mean, obviously. Right? Because of pixels? It's fake? I mean it's definitely fake. But also how can I buy that glass shard? I've got some money. I mean I know it's fake, I'm just curious about how to buy shards of broken glass. Who do I talk to about that? And how do I use it to see the UF-- I mean hahaha this is so fake whoever believes it is dumb. So, like, do I have to fly to Russia?

Keep going for the definitely but not obviously fake video.

(via Boing Boing)

