UFO that can only be seen through a piece of broken glass

This is a Russian video of a UFO that can only be seen when looked at through a piece of broken glass. It's obviously fake, because, I mean, obviously. Right? Because of pixels? It's fake? I mean it's definitely fake. But also how can I buy that glass shard? I've got some money. I mean I know it's fake, I'm just curious about how to buy shards of broken glass. Who do I talk to about that? And how do I use it to see the UF-- I mean hahaha this is so fake whoever believes it is dumb. So, like, do I have to fly to Russia?

Keep going for the definitely but not obviously fake video.

(via Boing Boing)

This is what a military parade in Egypt looks like This is a military parade in Egypt and it, um, well, I have no words. I don't exactly know who this parade is for, but I suspect...

Witnesses aim laser pointer at alleged UFO in Big Bear This is footage taken in Big Bear by Eddie Garcia of him and his friends allegedly aiming a laser pointer at a UFO. The UFO zips around...

Unidentified floating object spotted in Japan An unidentified floating object was spotted in Japan, leading Japanese citizens to wonder if it was a UFO or some device to spread novel coronavirus. According to...

UFO!: Attaching A 1,000 Watt LED Flashlight To The Underside Of A Drone This is a video from Daniel Riley of Stratus Productions, who attached an incredibly bright 1,000-watt LED flashlight to the underside of a large drone to see...

20th Century Fox Releases Six Separate Alien Shorts Online To Celebrate Franchise's 40th Anniversary These are six different very high production value Alien shorts (Alien: Night Shift, written & directed by Aidan Brezonick, Alien: Ore, written & directed by the Spear...