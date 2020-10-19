This is what a military parade in Egypt looks like

October 19, 2020

This is a military parade in Egypt and it, um, well, I have no words. I don't exactly know who this parade is for, but I suspect it may have been sponsored by some baby oil companies. I'll also add that the Egyptian government systematically targets and tortures gay people. Not that that has anything to do with anything. *cough* Just something totally unrelated that I was thinking about.

Keep going for the full, confusing video.

