This guy built an automated pizza assembly line out of Legos

To celebrate 5 years on YouTube, The Brick Wall assembled this Lego pizza-assembler using Legos. I wasn't expecting much, but the end result actually looks impressively like a pizza that wasn't put together by plastic toys. On the opposite end of the spectrum is the pizza I made using Legos. I didn't use Legos to assemble the pizza, I just threw the pieces on like they were toppings. I used to think anchovies were the worst thing you could put on pizza. I don't think that anymore.

Keep going for the full video.

(via Laughing Squid)

