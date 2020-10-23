The world's largest air cannon

October 23, 2020

largest-air-cannon.jpg

This is the world's largest air cannon which was made in cooperation with Czech TV show Wonders of Nature. There's definitely a missed opportunity to use it directly on a person. What's the worst that could happen? They fall over? Also they're clearly going by size and not force, because I would beat this thing any day of the week after having some Taco Bell.

Keep going for the full video of them basically just knocking over a bunch of cardboard boxes with this thing. 5:30 is the closest they get to actually hitting anybody with it, but nobody gets seriously injured so it's not entirely satisfying.

(via u/Nimja_)

Read More: air cannon, cool, invention, neat, video
Previous Post