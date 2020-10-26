The virtual set technology that's replacing the green screen
This is a video of a lead compositor from Industrial Light and Magic breaking down the technology they used on The Mandalorian to replace green screens. It's basically a giant wraparound LED screen displaying CGI backgrounds that respond to the camera's movement. It's one of the coolest innovations in the film industry, though not exactly something the average person has access to. I bought 50 TV's and stacked them all around my living room to try to make one of my own but the results were terrible and now I owe $100k across fifteen different credit cards and it's stressing me out. I can, however, watch every episode of Breaking Bad at once now so...worth it?
Keep going for the full video, as well another one going into further detail about the technology.
And another video explaining the technology: