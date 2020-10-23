The full official trailer for the Animaniacs reboot

October 23, 2020

Here's the full official trailer for the Animaniacs reboot on Hulu. They seem to have found the perfect tone and approach for the 21st century. I was already sold on their Jurassic Park announcement, but now I'm legitimately excited. Is it normal for an adult to be this hyped for a cartoon aimed at children? Is it even aimed at children? I feel like adults are the only ones who can actually appreciate how insane the world has gotten and need the Animaniacs to help make sense of things. I mean, I generally leave my mental health and well being to cartoon characters.

