RIP The Amazing Randi (1928-2020)

October 22, 2020

rip-the-amazing-randi.jpg

RIP The Amazing Randi. He was one of the most iconic and important people in the world of magic and skepticism. He spent a lifetime debunking charlatans and scammers and even offered a $1 million prize to anybody who could display paranormal abilities under controlled scientific conditions. He died today at the age of 92.

Keep going for his TED talk on homeopathy, quackery and fraud; as well as a bunch of other videos of him doing his thing.

On fooling scientists with a matchbox trick:

Debunking Uri Geller on The Tonight Show:

The trailer for An Honest Liar, a documentary about his life and work:

