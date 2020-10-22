RIP The Amazing Randi (1928-2020)

RIP The Amazing Randi. He was one of the most iconic and important people in the world of magic and skepticism. He spent a lifetime debunking charlatans and scammers and even offered a $1 million prize to anybody who could display paranormal abilities under controlled scientific conditions. He died today at the age of 92.

Keep going for his TED talk on homeopathy, quackery and fraud; as well as a bunch of other videos of him doing his thing.

On fooling scientists with a matchbox trick:

Debunking Uri Geller on The Tonight Show:

The trailer for An Honest Liar, a documentary about his life and work:

Using AI to turn animated characters into realistic portraits Motion graphic artist Nathan Shipley has been using a StyleGAN encoder to turn works of art into realistic-looking portraits. Above are the Mona Lisa and Miles Morales...

How To: Turn Your Phone Into a Holographic Projector This is a short video tutorial showing you how to turn your smartphone (sorry, no dumb phones or pagers) into a holographic projector. All you really need...

GMC made a Hummer EV and the announcement video is really something Does the stereotype of Hummer owners compensating for something still apply when the Hummer is an EV? Is it the cross section of Tesla douches and Hummer...

Woman paints fence ugly neon in beautiful display of malicious compliance A woman installed a privacy fence but neighbors complained to the county it was too high so she was forced to shorten it. She chose to do...

Can you change the color of the dots with your mind? This illusion won second place in the 2019 Best Illusion of the Year contest and it has sufficiently made me question reality: In this illusion, either downward...