Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger deepfaked into Step Brothers

October 19, 2020

stallone-arnold-step-brothers-deepfake.jpg

Brian Monarch deepfaked Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger into Step Brothers and it works so well obviously somebody needs to do it for the entire movie. If they could deepfake the audio to match their actual voice and accents I'm pretty sure they could re-release it and win the Academy Award for Best Thing That Exists.

Keep going for the full video. The expressions are so perfect it kind of makes you wonder if this is a viable way to create a new kind of hybrid comedy actor, having a comedy actor essentially perform for less comedically-talented superstars.

