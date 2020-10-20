Shelby SuperCars (SSC) Tuatara hits 331 mph to become world's fastest production car

The Shelby SuperCars (SSC) Tuatara has set a new production car top speed record, hitting 331 mph. It actually looks like it could've gone a lot faster but there were strong crosswinds and the driver decided he didn't feel like dying that day. The previous record was held by the Koenigsegg Agera RS with a top speed of 277.87 mph. According to Top Gear:

Top Gear can exclusively reveal that Shelby SuperCars (SSC) North America has set a new top speed record for a production car, hitting a v-max of 331mph and setting a two-way average of 316.11mph on a seven-mile stretch of closed road just outside of Las Vegas, Nevada.

It's remarkable that a car has hit 331 mph especially considering the previous record was 278 mph. That's such a ridiculous leap forward it almost doesn't make sense. Joey Chestnut holds the world record for eating the most hot dogs at 73, so this would be like somebody entering and eating like 40 whole pigs.

Keep going for the full video. It's an amazing accomplishment, but also one of the worst edited videos I've ever seen for something so simple.

UFO that can only be seen through a piece of broken glass This is a Russian video of a UFO that can only be seen when looked at through a piece of broken glass. It's obviously fake, because, I...

Everybody crashes at ridiculous rally turn This is a ridiculous video of car after car sliding off a turn at the Rally Pushkinskie Gory 2020 event in Russia and crashing into a car...

McLaren Versus F-35 Jet In Race Around Runways This is a video from Top Gear of a ~$2-Million McLaren Speedtail racing a ~$110-million F-35 jet in a triangular race around some airport runways. The McLaren...

Tesla Model 3 narrowly avoids flying tire A Tesla Model 3 owner narrowly avoided an accident when their Autopilot warned them of an oncoming tire flying down the freeway. According to the driver: The...

Russians replace rear wheels on car with metal legs The Russian auto engineers at Garage 54 decided to replace the rear wheels of an old Lada sedan with metal legs because, hey, why not? Eventually the...

Everybody Needs A Hobby: This Crazy-High Production Value Marble Race Video This is a video from Youtube channel Jelle's Marble Runs of marbles standing in for the real Formula E (single seat electric car) racing teams in a...