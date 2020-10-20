Shelby SuperCars (SSC) Tuatara hits 331 mph to become world's fastest production car
The Shelby SuperCars (SSC) Tuatara has set a new production car top speed record, hitting 331 mph. It actually looks like it could've gone a lot faster but there were strong crosswinds and the driver decided he didn't feel like dying that day. The previous record was held by the Koenigsegg Agera RS with a top speed of 277.87 mph. According to Top Gear:
Top Gear can exclusively reveal that Shelby SuperCars (SSC) North America has set a new top speed record for a production car, hitting a v-max of 331mph and setting a two-way average of 316.11mph on a seven-mile stretch of closed road just outside of Las Vegas, Nevada.
It's remarkable that a car has hit 331 mph especially considering the previous record was 278 mph. That's such a ridiculous leap forward it almost doesn't make sense. Joey Chestnut holds the world record for eating the most hot dogs at 73, so this would be like somebody entering and eating like 40 whole pigs.
Keep going for the full video. It's an amazing accomplishment, but also one of the worst edited videos I've ever seen for something so simple.