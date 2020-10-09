Scratching with barcode scanners

October 9, 2020

scratching-barcode-scanners.jpg

Japanese musicians ELECTRONICOS FANTASTICOS! make music with weird instruments, and their latest creation is scratching with barcode scanners. It's not all that original though, since I used to do this all the time when I worked at Trader Joe's. Did they fire me after one day? Of course. But I think it was their way of supporting my dreams of becoming a barcode musician and I'll never forget their parting words of encouragement: "What the hell are you doing?! You're fired. Get out of here and never come back!"

Keep going for the full video, along with another one with barcodes and one of them playing a fan. Like those things that spin and blow air. Yeah, they played one of those like an instrument.

(via Laughing Squid)
Previous Story

24/7 streaming lo-fi beats to sip Pepsi to

Because Pepsi has either lost its mind or is a genius or both, they put out this streaming YouTube channel featuring lo-fi chill vibes. It doesn't sound...
Read More: clever, creative, music, video
Previous Post