Playing a wacky waving inflatable arm flailing tube man in reverse actually makes them look like good dancers

Apparently if you play a video of a wacky waving inflatable arm flailing tube man in reverse it looks like they're actually dancing. Not just dancing, but dancing really, really well. The footwork could use a little work, but it's moves like these that get all the wacky waving inflatable arm flailing tube women. Or so I hear. The only thing my dancing attracts is pepper spray and inquiries if I need medical attention.

Keep going for the full video of a wacky waving inflatable arm flailing tube man showing off his moves.

And of course Wacky Waving Inflatable Arm-Flailing Tubemen sold by Al Harrington at Al Harrington's Wacky Waving Inflatable Arm-Flailing Tubeman Emporium and Warehouse:

And Sweet Dee from It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia learning dance moves from an inflatable dancer:

(via u/Zwickz26)

