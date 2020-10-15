'Person in jetpack' spotted flying again near LA airport

For the second time in two months, somebody in a jetpack has been spotted flying near Los Angeles airport.

A China Airlines crew said it saw what appeared to be someone in a jetpack on Wednesday at 6,000ft (1,829m), seven miles (11km) north-west of LAX, the Federal Aviation Administration said. "The FBI is in contact with the FAA and is investigating multiple reports of what, according to witnesses, appeared to be an individual in a jetpack near LAX," FBI Los Angeles Field Office spokeswoman Laura Eimiller was quoted as saying by US media.

Keep going for the air traffic controller audio during the incident, as well the audio from the previous incident. It's impressive how calmly everybody handles the situation especially considering all the other chaos happening with normal air traffic control. I guess it's just a testament to the times we're living in that people can talk about seeing jetpacks randomly flying around with total calm and normalcy.

The pilot spots the jetpack at 1:20:

And here's the previous incident on September 1st:

