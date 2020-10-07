Nvidia creates AI video compression for video conferencing

NVIDIA has developed a technique of video compression using AI, replacing video codecs with a neural network. Instead of sending a compressed video stream, their algorithm sends the location of key facial points and then essentially animates a deepfake of yourself on the receiver's computer. Additionally, their technique can also align faces so that you're avatar is actually looking at the person you're video conferencing with instead of appearing to stare off screen because your camera and monitor aren't aligned right.

So obviously I'm replacing my face with Chris Hemsworth on all future Zoom calls because why would I use my own face when I can use his face? My girlfriend already makes me tape a printed out photo of him to my face so this feels like the next logical step.

Guinness World Records holder for longest female legs 17-year-old Maci Currin of Cedar Park, Texas, has been certified by Guinness World Records as having the world's longest female legs. Currin is 6'10" (2.08 meters) and...

Upscaling the oldest recorded video using neural networks Using an ensemble of neural networks, YouTuber Denis Shiryaev upscaled the oldest recorded video: Louis Le Prince's Roundhay Garden Scene which was shot in October of 1888....

MIT researchers create deepfake of Nixon delivering 'In Event of Moon Disaster' speech To illustrate the dangers of deepfakes, a team from the MIT Center for Advanced Virtuality created a deepfake of President Nixon delivering the real contingency speech written...

Disney develops high resolution neural face-swapping The folks at Disney Research Studios have moved one step closer to replacing human actors by developing this algorithm for high resolution face-swapping in images and videos....

Ron Swanson Deepfaked As Every Other Character in The Opening Of Parks And Recreation Because the end is rapidly approaches at a speed never before seen, this is 'Parks And Roncreation', a video of Nick Offerman's Ron Swanson deepfaked as every...